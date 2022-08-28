Talking Friars Ep. 223: Manaea, Hader Struggle + Padres Offense Comes Alive vs. Royals

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on the Padres visit to Kansas City. I was a little surprised when I heard Fernando Tatis Jr. lost his partnership with Adidas. Eguy Rosario made his MLB debut and Luis Campusano was called back up as Jorge Alfaro hit the IL. It almost felt like the Padres lost the series after Sunday’s loss.

NEW POD: Manaea, Hader Struggle + Padres Offense Comes Alive vs. Royals



-At least the offense scored 24 runs

-What went wrong for Sean Manaea

-Hader is lost

-Campusano doesn't look great behind the plate



