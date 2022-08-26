 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - August 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, August 26, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Real proving begins for Padres’ contrite Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. apologizes, will have shoulder surgery (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Fernando Tatis Jr. receives support from Padres after making private, public apologies (The Athletic)

Tatis apologizes for ban, to have shoulder surgery (ESPN.com)

Padres: Legit World Series contenders or phony pretenders? (Clutch Points)

San Diego Padres help local kids with back to school shopping (CBS 8)

MLB News

Play ball vs. all: MLB teams facing other 29 in ‘23 (ESPN.com)

Frozen rope: Cruz rips record 122.4 mph liner (ESPN.com)

Timmy Trumpet to watch Mets, may play for Diaz (ESPN.com)

Viral club exits league to go all-in on ‘Banana Ball’ (ESPN.com)

MLB suspends six minor leaguers for PEDs (ESPN.com)

Rookie Rankings: There’s a new No. 1 (ESPN.com)

Albert Pujols to 700? A Triple Crown contender? Top 10 storylines to follow the rest of the season (ESPN.com)

