Talking Friars Ep. 222: Bryce Miller Talks Tatis Apology, Padres Offense & Preller’s Work Ethic

I had the chance to sit down with Bryce Miller of the San Diego Union-Tribune to hear his thoughts on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s apology, what the trade deadline was like for AJ Preller and if he thinks this Padres offense can turn it around after going 5-7 against the Nationals, Marlins and Guardians.

NEW POD: @Bryce_A_Miller Talks Tatis Apology, & Padres Offense



-What it was like in person when Tatis spoke

-Preller slept for 45 mins the night before the deadline

-AJ wasn't supposed to be the Padres GM. Who was?



