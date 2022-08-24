 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 221: Tatis Speaks + Padres Offense Scores 1 Run vs. Guardians

Plus, the 2023 schedule has been announced

By Ben Fadden
Cleveland Guardians v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give more of my thoughts on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s first public comments since being suspended before diving into what went wrong for the San Diego Padres in their two game series against Austin Hedges and the Cleveland Guardians.

