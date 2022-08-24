 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - August 24, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres News

Soto scratched by SD with back tightness (MLB.com)

Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans: ‘No excuses’ (MLB.com)

Minors: Two more homers for Storm’s Griffin Doersching (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Fernando Tatis Jr. apologizes for PED suspension, will undergo shoulder surgery (The Athletic)

David Ortiz Says Fernando Tatís Jr. PED Suspension Wasn’t Handled ‘Right Way’ by MLB (Bleacher Report)

Opinion: El Niño, Padres’ Fernando Tatís Jr., has to show the team he can grow up (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Correa sees himself playing for Twins ‘for a long time’ (MLB.com)

Buehler undergoes second Tommy John surgery (MLB.com)

Now in spotlight, Allen’s ‘phenomenal’ defense shining (MLB.com)

Buxton’s return uncertain, but Twins hope ‘major injury’ avoided (MLB.com)

Moreno family exploring sale of Angels (MLB.com)

11 great players vying for their first ring (MLB.com)

Updated farm system rankings for 2022 (MLB.com)

Breaking down the midseason Top 30 prospects lists (MLB.com)

Here’s the latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...