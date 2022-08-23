 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks publicly for the first time since his suspension

He said he’ll be having shoulder surgery as soon as possible

By Ben Fadden
/ new
Minnesota Twins v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended two Fridays ago for testing positive for Clostebol. He will be out for the remainder of the season and miss part of next season. Today was big step in the right direction for Tatis because he apologized for his actions and didn’t point fingers at anyone but himself.

Darnay Tripp did a great job tweeting out what Tatis said in real time so I feel it would be better to just put his tweets below so you know everything he said:

Reaction

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...