Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks publicly for the first time since his suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended two Fridays ago for testing positive for Clostebol. He will be out for the remainder of the season and miss part of next season. Today was big step in the right direction for Tatis because he apologized for his actions and didn’t point fingers at anyone but himself.

Darnay Tripp did a great job tweeting out what Tatis said in real time so I feel it would be better to just put his tweets below so you know everything he said:

“There’s no other one to blame but myself…I made a mistake.”



“I’m going to remember how this feels, and I’m not going to put myself in this position ever again. I know I have a lot of love I have to gain back. I have a lot of work to do, it’s going to be a very long process.” — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 23, 2022

Tatis on leaving unannounced the day the news broke: “I freaked out. I know it was going to be a hard moment.”



Said he needed to be with his family, and knows there are different steps he could’ve taken. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 23, 2022

He said he began taking the treatment Trofobol in June. It came from back home in the Dominican.



“It was a stupid mistake, it was me being reckless…I’m regretting all of that.” — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 23, 2022

Fernando Tatis Jr. on the criticism from teammates:



“I truly understand.”



Said he was saying harsher things to himself in the mirror. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 23, 2022

Fernando Tatis Jr. said he will be having surgery on his shoulder.



He adds that he will be spending the bulk of his offseason in San Diego. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 23, 2022

Tatis said everything he’s done in the past has nothing to do with the positive test. But said he’s given people excuses to think otherwise. Promised to give baseball fans a better show. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 23, 2022

