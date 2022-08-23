Series preview: Padres host Guardians in quick two-game set

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres, August 23-24, 2022
Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA
TV: Bally Sports San Diego
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Guardians SB Nation Site: Covering the Corner
The Padres continue their homestand and welcome the Guardians to town for a quick two-game set.
Here’s a look at what we can expect:
Projected Starters
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST
Aaron Civale vs. Mike Clevinger
Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST
Cal Quantrill vs. TBD
Projected Lineups
Cleveland Guardians
- Steven Kwan (L) LF
- Amed Rosario (R) SS
- Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
- Josh Naylor (L) 1B
- Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
- Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF
- Nolan Jones (L) DH
- Austin Hedges (R) C
- Myles Straw (R) CF
San Diego Padres
- Jurickson Profar (S) LF
- Juan Soto (L) RF
- Manny Machado (R) 3B
- Brandon Drury (R) DH
- Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
- Wil Myers (R) 1B
- Trent Grisham (L) CF
- Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
- Jorge Alfaro (R) C
Loading comments...