Series preview: Padres host Guardians in quick two-game set

Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres, August 23-24, 2022

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Guardians SB Nation Site: Covering the Corner

The Padres continue their homestand and welcome the Guardians to town for a quick two-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Aaron Civale vs. Mike Clevinger

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Cal Quantrill vs. TBD

Projected Lineups

Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan (L) LF Amed Rosario (R) SS Jose Ramirez (S) 3B Josh Naylor (L) 1B Andres Gimenez (L) 2B Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF Nolan Jones (L) DH Austin Hedges (R) C Myles Straw (R) CF

San Diego Padres