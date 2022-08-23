Talking Friars Ep. 220: Shining a Light on Four Underappreciated Padres

Before the Padres take on the Guardians today, I wanted to give some props to four Padres who don’t get the national attention. Fans here in San Diego appreciate some of these guys but a lot of the attention has been on Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Josh Hader over the last couple weeks. Who do you think is underappreciated on this team?

NEW POD: Shining a Light on 4 Underappreciated Padres (2 Pitchers and 2 Position Players)



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/tdtlY7LbtN pic.twitter.com/JTRbabz1Rg — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 23, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!