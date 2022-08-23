 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - August 23, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

San Diego Padres players work shift for Southwest, surprise passengers (10 News)

‘Happy to be alive’: Padres’ Blake Snell recounts Thursday’s accident (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bringing back Brandon Drury a must for San Diego Padres (Friars on Base)

MLB News

Twins turn their second triple play of the season (MLB.com)

2-for-1: Trout makes contact twice on one swing (MLB.com)

Healthy Yordan, red-hot Tucker lift Astros in finale (MLB.com)

Cashman on Yanks: ‘This group has my belief’ (MLB.com)

‘He’s a special talent’: Kim’s skill knows no bounds ... literally (MLB.com)

Updated farm system rankings for 2022 (MLB.com)

Power Rankings: One AL club putting top teams on notice (MLB.com)

Harper could return for Phils’ road trip next week (MLB.com)

Muncy signs 1-year extension with Dodgers (MLB.com)

Here’s the latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)

Orelvis Martinez sets homer record for Fisher Cats (MLB.com)

