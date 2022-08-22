 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - August 22, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, August 22, 2022.

San Diego Padres News

‘He’s a special talent’: Kim’s skill knows no bounds ... literally (MLB.com)

Sad Diego: Padres underperforming and underwhelming post-deadline (Deadspin)

San Diego Padres giving Josh Hader a break from closer role (USA Today)

San Diego Padres give Josh Hader break from closer role after shaky outings (ESPN.com)

MLB News

With 2 HRs — and 1 massive bat flip — Canha caps Mets’ domination of Phils (MLB.com)

Phils, Nats to face off in ’23 Little League Classic (MLB.com)

Healthy Yordan, red-hot Tucker lift Astros in finale (MLB.com)

Gallo shines at plate, in field as LA sweeps (MLB.com)

Pirates’ offense slowly making progress with RISP (MLB.com)

No more Sundays off for this banker turned Mets pitcher (MLB.com)

Yankees get last word in chippy win over Blue Jays (MLB.com)

Red Sox relish hill sliding, meeting Little League players (MLB.com)

Here is the updated Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

After starting at second, Henderson lifts Norfolk to walk-off win (MLB.com)

