Talking Friars Ep. 219: Hader Loses Closer Role in Padres Series Split vs. Nationals

Oh boy. That was not a pretty series from the Padres. The Nationals flew to San Diego with 80 losses and less than 40 wins. Yet San Diego found a way to lose the first two games (and Josh Hader also found a way to temporarily lose his closer role) before leaving nine on base through the first four innings of Saturday’s game. The good news is Josh Bell is starting to show some power at the plate.

This stretch of games against bad teams is coming to an end so the team’s play has to improve if they want to stay ahead of Milwaukee for the final playoff spot.

NEW POD: Hader Loses Closer Role in Padres Series Split vs. Nationals



-Too many guys LOB

-Josh Bell's looking better at the plate

-Strong outings from Musgrove, Manaea & Yu



