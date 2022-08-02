Padres trade Eric Hosmer to the Red Sox

Yesterday, Kevin Acee said on XTRA 1360 that Eric Hosmer had been told he wasn’t going to be traded. That wasn’t true, as Hosmer was traded twice today. Once to the Washington Nationals (which he rejected) and then to the Boston Red Sox. Hosmer had a ten team no trade list and the Nationals were one of those teams.

Hosmer is heading to Boston, per team source. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 2, 2022

Hosmer was a huge disappointment in San Diego. Yes, Manny Machado came to the Padres after he saw the Padres brought in Hosmer but you have to remember that San Diego still gave him $300 million. He didn’t come just because Hosmer was here.

The 32-year-old ends his Padres career hitting .265/.325/.411 with 69 home runs and a 3.9 WAR. He was paid $80 million over the course of his first four seasons in San Diego but was worth $-0.4 million according to FanGraphs’ value metric. He was worth $3 million so far this season. The Padres now turn to Josh Bell to be their first baseman, who was acquired with Juan Soto earlier today. Luke Voit was traded to the Nationals as the final piece of that Soto deal. If you want my full reaction to the trade, click here.