Talking Friars Ep. 209: Reacting to the Padres landing Juan freaking Soto (and Josh Bell)

Holy crap Padres fans. It happened!!! Ben Fadden was live on YouTube giving his reaction as the Padres traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was traded and then he wasn’t. What a wild hour and a half.

NEW POD: PADRES LANDED JUAN SOTO!!!!



-My live reaction when everything happened

-Hosmer was traded...and then he wasn't

-Hosmer is about to be a bench warmer

-This lineup is stacked



