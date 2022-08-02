 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 209: Reacting to the Padres landing Juan freaking Soto (and Josh Bell)

Hosmer was traded...and then he wasn’t

By Ben Fadden
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Holy crap Padres fans. It happened!!! Ben Fadden was live on YouTube giving his reaction as the Padres traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was traded and then he wasn’t. What a wild hour and a half.

