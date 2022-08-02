Padres rumored to acquire Juan Soto, Josh Bell from Nationals

In one of the biggest trades in franchise history, the San Diego Padres have acquired Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal featuring eight players, according to sources. The New York Post was the first to confirm all eight players in the deal.

McKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana plus Hosmer (3-$39M after this season) to Wash for Soto/Bell. That is probably the most substantive deal in deadline history

To acquire Soto and Bell, it costs the Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, center fielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell III and right-handed pitcher Jarlin Santana.

According to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, Hosmer has a no-trade clause that includes the Nationals, meaning he would have to approve the deal in order for it to be finalized.

This season, Soto is batting .246 with 21 home runs and 46 RBI’s, while Bell is batting .301 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI’s.