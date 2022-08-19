Talking Friars Ep. 218: Josh Hader just has to be better

The San Diego Padres don’t have a winning record since the trade deadline and there are many reasons why. The big reason is the offense, which hasn’t consistently been able to come through with runners in scoring position (as we saw last night). A smaller reason is Josh Hader, who was acquired to be the best reliever in the bullpen but hasn’t been that yet.

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on Hader’s struggles, if he should be pitching in these high leverage situations and more.

NEW POD: Josh Hader just has to be better



-Did Melvin make the right decision last night?

-What Hader should change



