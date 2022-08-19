 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - August 19, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, August 19, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Minors: Two Padres prospects in updated top-100; Mission’s Dixon drives in nine via cycle (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Opinion: El Niño, Padres’ Fernando Tatís Jr., has to show the team he can grow up (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Pinch-hit grand slam! Pujols’ 690th was a career first (MLB.com)

‘Made a freaking statement’: Bregman keys Astros’ 21-run barrage (MLB.com)

Texas trip ends in split with youth, pop on display (MLB.com)

Two no-hitters in one game. How? (MLB.com)

The Padres’ newest dugout guest ... a black panther? (MLB.com)

Watch for these milestones during the final stretch of 2022 (MLB.com)

The ‘left-handed-hitting Judge’ is embracing the comps (MLB.com)

Been playing Wordle a while? This iconic broadcaster just found it (MLB.com)

Split with mighty LA gives Crew a boost (MLB.com)

Here is the updated Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

Here are all of our No. 1 overall prospects, ranked (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...