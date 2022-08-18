Good Morning San Diego - August 17, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres amazed, perplexed by witnessing Juan Soto every day (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Padres start fast, rout Miami Marlins to avoid series sweep (San Diego Union-Tribune)
San Diego Padres sign their first Chinese prospect in Zack Qin (Call To The Pen)
MLB News
As per usual, Ohtani re-enters history books (MLB.com)
Here is the updated Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)
Altuve to represent Venezuela in WBC (MLB.com)
Jon Daniels dismissed by Rangers; Chris Young to run baseball ops (MLB.com)
Verlander strong, but Astros undone by another rally (MLB.com)
YouTube Game of the Week alternate broadcast filled with celebrities (MLB.com)
Hometown hero Harris thrilled to be Brave for long haul (MLB.com)
What to expect from Brett Baty (MLB.com)
Veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus released by A’s (MLB.com)
Here are all of our No. 1 overall prospects, ranked (MLB.com)
These prospects could make an impact down the stretch (MLB.com)
Loading comments...