Good Morning San Diego - August 17, 2022

San Diego Padres News
How Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension could impact the San Diego Padres’ postseason run. (Slate Magazine)
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr’s failed PED test stemmed from haircut mishap, dad says (FOX News)
Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway Canceled by Padres After PED Test (Bleacher Report)
MLB News
Here is the updated Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)
Led by Morton’s 12 K’s, Braves win 8th straight (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Díaz exits with left groin discomfort (MLB.com)
Talk about a WILD pitch! Ball goes off wall, between ump’s legs (MLB.com)
A’s call up top prospect Shea Langeliers (MLB.com)
Walker exits after 2 innings with back spasms (MLB.com)
1 difference-maker for each contender down the stretch (MLB.com)
He had a 5.79 ERA as a rookie. Now he’s pitching like Bob Gibson (MLB.com)
Mets to call up No. 2 prospect Brett Baty (source) (MLB.com)
Here’s the latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)
These prospects could make an impact down the stretch (MLB.com)
Loading comments...