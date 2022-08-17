Talking Friars Ep. 217: Padres outscore the Marlins but lose the series

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on the Padres series loss to the Marlins before getting into the latest about Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension. Without Manny Machado’s double on Tuesday, San Diego’s offense would’ve been shutout two games in a row by Miami. Not earning a winning road trip is definitely disappointing but at least the boys get to come back home to play another losing team.

NEW POD: Padres outscore Marlins but lose the series



-Manaea has a tired arm

-I never doubted Jake Cronenworth

-Josh Bell got a hit!

-Former players calling out MLB for Tatis' suspension make no sense



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/wDp18ySa10 pic.twitter.com/qMhQ5zp4Yd — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 18, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!