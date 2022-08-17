 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 217: Padres outscore the Marlins but lose the series

These are the types of series the Padres need to be winning

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v Miami Marlins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on the Padres series loss to the Marlins before getting into the latest about Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension. Without Manny Machado’s double on Tuesday, San Diego’s offense would’ve been shutout two games in a row by Miami. Not earning a winning road trip is definitely disappointing but at least the boys get to come back home to play another losing team.

