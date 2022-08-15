NL Cy Young favorite was too much for the Padres

The San Diego Padres open their three-game series in Miami on the short end. All-star and NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara was just too much for the Padres in Monday night's 3-0 shutout. Eventually, San Diego will need to hit these top-tier pitchers in preparation for the Playoffs.

After the loss tonight in Miami, the Padres are now 2-7 (both wins against SF) in Joe Musgrove's last 9 starts.



Musgrove has not recorded a win since June 16th. — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) August 16, 2022

While Padres starter Joe Musgrove won’t get logged for the quality start after allowing three over 6 innings pitched, Musgrove was well more than serviceable. The Padres are now 2-7 in Musgroves last nine starts. Due to the blown save last Tuesday night vs the Giants, Musgrove is now winless since June 16th. Including Monday night's loss in Miami, Musgrove's ERA is now 5.00 flat in those last nine starts.

Biggest Blow

The first three batters to reach base safely was the biggest blow to the Padres in this one. The lead-off homerun put the Marlins ahead early on, but then it goes — single, single, and a sacrifice fly. While the first three reached base, it was four productive at-bats that gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead.

Typically an inning that early wouldn’t be the biggest blow, but quite frankly neither team put anything productive after that.

What’s next?

San Diego needs a double bounce back.

First, bounce back from the loss and get back into the win column, that is obviously the most important scenario.

Second, Sean Manaea. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, Manaea has been awful in his last 10 starts posting a 6.48 ERA. We’ve seen Manaea be streaking before after putting together multiple bad outings. There’s no time to waste with September creeping back up, Manaea has to get on the good side of a streak here soon.

Another 3:40 pm start time in Miami. If they can split the first two, the Padres will have an opportunity to win their third straight series come Wednesday.

