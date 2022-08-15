Weekly review of the NL West

As teams are deep into their playoff push, here’s how the NL West stacked up over this past week’s actions. Teams are ordered by division standings and games are counted from Monday through Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-34) +16 NL West lead

The Dodgers finished 4-1 last week. Surprisingly LA only expanded their colossal first-place lead by a half-game. LA finished the week at a 16-game advantage over San Diego.

The 12-game winning streak found an ending on Sunday. Coincidentally it was Tyler Anderson credited for loss. Coming into that Sunday’s affair with Kansas City Anderson only posted one loss all season.

The boys in blue are set to travel to Milwaukee for a four-game set. If LA continues to dominate it won’t be all negative for the Padres as Milwaukee potentially losing a four-game series can help San Diego’s wild card push.

San Diego Padres (65-52) +0.5 Wild Card lead

A solid and must-needed bounce-back week for the Padres. After Monday’s loss to the Giants, the Padres were on a five-game losing streak.

Despite the game one loss, San Diego took the home series against the Giants and a road series in Juan Soto’s return to D.C. Finishing the week at 4-2.

A week that included Soto’s first homerun as a Padres and a Manny Machado walk-off homerun. It also included the 80-game suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr.

I am sure Tatis Jr. had to hear some of the comments from his teammates and you have hope that’ll provide some maturity to Tatis once he returns next season.

Padres will play every day this week in two favorable matchups in Miami and at home vs Washington. I’d be extremely disappointed if the Padres don’t win both series this week.

San Francisco Giants (57-57) 6 GB of Wild Card

Despite the series loss in San Diego, this was the first week the Giants finished over .500 (4-2) since the week before the all-star.

The 107-win team last season is looming closer and closer to missing the playoffs. With six games behind the Phillies for the final wild-card spot, San Francisco needs more than just a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-61) 10 GB of Wild Card

I am assuming no one has told Arizona that they are a mile out from making the Playoffs. Despite the slim odds the Dbacks have been playing winning baseball.

Last week Arizona posted a 5-2 record winning both series. Yes, one was against Pittsburgh and the other Colorado. But, they are climbing just four games behind the San Francisco Giants.

I’d expect Arizona to play a tough four games in the Bay, teasing with the Giants and their hopeful wild card odds.

Colorado Rockies (51-66) 13.5 GB of Wild Card

A .500 (3-3) week is a good week for the Rockies, right?

The St. Louis Cardinals came in as one of the hottest teams in baseball before coming into Colorado and the Rockies shockingly won that series.

In game one of that series, Colorado unleashed 16 runs against the Cardinals all-star RHP Mike Mikolas. Unfortunately for the Rockies, they have another three-game set in St. Louis and I’d expect the birds to play a lot better this go around.

