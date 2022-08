Series preview: Padres continue east coast trip vs. Marlins

Location: loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

The Padres head down to South Beach to face the Marlins in a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect:

Projected Starters

Monday, 3:40 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Sandy Alcantara

Tuesday, 3:40 p.m. PST

Sean Manaea vs. Edward Cabrera

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Pablo Lopez

Projected Lineups

Padres

Jurickson Profar (S) LF Juan Soto (L) RF Manny Machado (R) 3B Josh Bell (S) 1B Brandon Drury (R) DH Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS Trent Grisham (L) CF Austin Nola (R) C

Marlins