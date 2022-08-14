Talking Friars Ep. 216: Soto’s return to D.C. wasn’t the biggest Padres story this weekend

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on the Padres series against the Nationals. Juan Soto returning to D.C. was supposed to be the biggest story coming out of the weekend but of course we all know it wasn’t. Trent Grisham is also getting hot at the bottom of the order and this team looks like they’re as strong as ever in the clubhouse.

NEW POD: Soto’s return to D.C. wasn’t the biggest Padres story this weekend



-Giving props to Wil, Snell and Grisham

-More on what we've learned since Friday about Tatis' suspension



