Talking Friars Ep. 215: Fernando Tatis Jr. Let Down the Padres & Fans by Testing Positive

Fernando Tatis Jr. is out for the season after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. He has let down his team and the fans. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

NEW POD: Tatis let down the Padres & Fans by Testing Positive



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/o3JeLrl5FN pic.twitter.com/Xl56GkTr2B — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 13, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!