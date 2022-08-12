Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for using Performance Enhancing Drugs

This isn’t what I expected to be writing today. Fernando Tatis Jr. looked like he was going to be in the Padres lineup next week. Instead, he’s not going to be in the lineup until the middle of next season. The 23-year-old was suspended for 80 games today by Major League Baseball for violating its Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. This means he’ll miss the rest of the season and the first 42 games of 2023.

BREAKING: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and is facing a suspension, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 12, 2022

The Padres released the following statement: “We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

Tatis released the following statement: “It turns out that I inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol. I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so. I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

This is a huge blow to San Diego, who was expecting to get Tatis back in time for the stretch run. Now, they’ll have to wait to see their big three of him, Manny Machado and Juan Soto until next season.

This is obviously a bad look for Tatis, as he already had missed every game this season up to this point because he injured his wrist in a motorcycle accident this past offseason. Now, he’s let down his teammates for the rest of the season.

The Padres still have a very talented team but it’s going to be hard to win it all without one of the best players in baseball.