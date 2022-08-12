Talking Friars Ep. 214: Peter Seidler expresses Padres desire to keep Juan Soto long term

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on Padres chairman Peter Seidler recently expressing his desire to keep Juan Soto in the brown and gold long-term before giving an update on when Fernando Tatis Jr. may return to the lineup.

When do you think Tatis will be back? Let me know in the comments.

NEW POD: Seidler expresses Padres desire to keep Soto long term



-2 possible extension offers to Soto

-Update on when Tatis may return to the lineup

-How to watch Padres vs Nationals this weekend



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/oG2XFNMoe2 pic.twitter.com/yEYZl3t1Se — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 12, 2022

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter for in-game highlights and more: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!