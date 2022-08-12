Series preview: Padres, Nats face off 10 days after big trade

San Diego Padres (63-51) vs. Washington Nationals (37-76), August 12-14, 2022
Location: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
TV: Bally Sports San Diego (Fri., Sat.), Peacock (Sun.)
Radio: KWFN, XEMO
Juan Soto leads the Padres back to his old stomping grounds to face the Nationals in a three-game set.
Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:
Projected Starters
Friday, 4:05 p.m. PST
Mike Clevinger vs. Cory Abbott
Saturday, 4:05 p.m. PST
Yu Darvish vs. Anibal Sanchez
Sunday, 9:05 a.m. PST
Blake Snell vs. Paolo Espino
Projected Lineups
San Diego Padres
- Jurickson Profar (S) LF
- Juan Soto (L) RF
- Manny Machado (R) 3B
- Josh Bell (S) 1B
- Brandon Drury (R) DH
- Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
- Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
- Trent Grisham (L) CF
- Austin Nola (R) C
Washington Nationals
- Trea Turner (R) SS
- Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
- Will Smith (R) C
- Max Muncy (L) 3B
- Justin Turner (R) DH
- Cody Bellinger (L) CF
- Gavin Lux (L) 2B
- Eddy Alvarez (L) LF
- Trayce Thompson (R) RF
