 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Series preview: Padres, Nats face off 10 days after big trade

New rivalry series?

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres (63-51) vs. Washington Nationals (37-76), August 12-14, 2022

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

TV: Bally Sports San Diego (Fri., Sat.), Peacock (Sun.)

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Nationals SB Nation Site: Federal Baseball

Juan Soto leads the Padres back to his old stomping grounds to face the Nationals in a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 4:05 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Cory Abbott

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Anibal Sanchez

Sunday, 9:05 a.m. PST

Blake Snell vs. Paolo Espino

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

  1. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
  2. Juan Soto (L) RF
  3. Manny Machado (R) 3B
  4. Josh Bell (S) 1B
  5. Brandon Drury (R) DH
  6. Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B
  7. Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS
  8. Trent Grisham (L) CF
  9. Austin Nola (R) C

Washington Nationals

  1. Trea Turner (R) SS
  2. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
  3. Will Smith (R) C
  4. Max Muncy (L) 3B
  5. Justin Turner (R) DH
  6. Cody Bellinger (L) CF
  7. Gavin Lux (L) 2B
  8. Eddy Alvarez (L) LF
  9. Trayce Thompson (R) RF

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...