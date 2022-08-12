Series preview: Padres, Nats face off 10 days after big trade

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

TV: Bally Sports San Diego (Fri., Sat.), Peacock (Sun.)

Radio: KWFN, XEMO

Nationals SB Nation Site: Federal Baseball

Juan Soto leads the Padres back to his old stomping grounds to face the Nationals in a three-game set.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 4:05 p.m. PST

Mike Clevinger vs. Cory Abbott

Saturday, 4:05 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Anibal Sanchez

Sunday, 9:05 a.m. PST

Blake Snell vs. Paolo Espino

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

Jurickson Profar (S) LF Juan Soto (L) RF Manny Machado (R) 3B Josh Bell (S) 1B Brandon Drury (R) DH Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS Trent Grisham (L) CF Austin Nola (R) C

Washington Nationals