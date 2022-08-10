Talking Friars Ep. 213: Manny Freaking Machado Leads Padres to Giants Series Win

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on the San Diego Padres latest series against the San Francisco Giants. The series started off pretty rough because the offense couldn’t score a run but they would score 20 of them in the final two games of the series. Manny Machado delivered an epic moment on Tuesday night in front of a packed crowd and pretty much everyone contributed on Wednesday! Plus, there’s a quote from Luke Voit about Eric Hosmer that is causing quite a reaction regarding his trade to the Nationals.

NEW POD: Manny Freaking Machado helps the Padres win Giants series!



-Should Martinez replace Manaea in the rotation ?

-The next 15 games are huge

-Hosmer still hasn't talked with Voit after the trade deadline



