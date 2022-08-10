 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - August 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Tatis ramps up rehab with double, triple (MLB.com)

Like Soto, these 5 players will ignite the rumor mill hype machine (MLB.com)

‘Breathless’ over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Eric Hosmer Reportedly Rejected Trade Persuasion Attempt From Padres (NESN)

Padres Fan Kicks Man Down Stairs In Wild Brawl At Game (TMZ)

MLB News

Injuries & Moves: McCullers awaits next move (MLB.com)

48-year-old former big leaguer steps out of retirement & onto hill (MLB.com)

A forgettable series split proves Astros not untouchable (MLB.com)

J-Rod won’t be back Wed., but weekend possible (MLB.com)

Blue Jays sign JBJ to bolster outfield depth (MLB.com)

Flaherty to begin rehab assignment (MLB.com)

Sale fractures wrist in bike accident, out for 2022 season (MLB.com)

Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals (MLB.com)

Here is every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)

9 clear winners from the 2022 Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Here are the biggest Trade Deadline surprises (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...