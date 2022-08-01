Talking Friars Ep. 208: Reacting to the Padres acquiring Josh Hader!

Jeff Passan and others are reporting Josh Hader is being traded to the Padres! A.J. Preller has made his first move!! Give your thoughts in the comments.
REACTION: Hader traded to the Padres!!— Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) August 1, 2022
https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic
https://t.co/CEO23KzZMU pic.twitter.com/ViKkHnrATO
