Padres SP Joe Musgrove signs 5-year contract extension

It's been quite the year for San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove.

Musgrove, 29, has had the best year of his career so far, boasting an 8-4 record with a career-best 2.65 ERA and made his first All-Star game last month.

To reward Musgrove, the Padres signed their star pitcher to a five-year, $100 million extension. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report the news.

Joe Musgrove $100M, 5-year deal with Padres is done. He stays in San Diego!

Musgrove is now signed on to the team through the 2027 season.

Musgrove started the season off winning his first eight decisions, but has cooled off in the month of July as the Padres bats have struggled. The Padres are 12-6 this season when Musgrove starts, but five of those losses come in the last six starts.

Perhaps this contract extension will reverse the team's fortunes and get Musgrove back on track.