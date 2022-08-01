TRADE! Padres acquire Josh Hader from Brewers

The San Diego Padres kicked off their trade deadline season Monday by acquiring MLB saves leader Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers. ESPN was the first to report the news.

BREAKING: The Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the Padres, a source tells ESPN. The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Taylor Rogers is the primary piece heading to Milwaukee in the trade. The Padres acquired Rogers in a trade for Chris Paddack earlier in the season. Despite being second in the majors with 28 saves, Rogers' recent struggles have led the Padres to find a replacement for him.

This is probably the first time in MLB history where the top two players in saves were traded for one another in the middle of the season, but the Padres get an upgrade here with Hader.

Hader, 28, has a 4.24 ERA this season and brings playoff experience to the San Diego bullpen.