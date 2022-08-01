 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - August 1, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, August 1, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Will Padres go ‘big’ or ‘subtle’ at Deadline? (MLB.com)

Streaker invades the field during San Diego Padres’ win (Daily Mail)

Padres won’t trade a win over Twins (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

9 teams that need to go all-in at Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

Soto on Deadline: ‘I just want to get it over with’ (MLB.com)

Yordan’s walk-off gives Astros ‘hard-fought’ series ‘W’ (MLB.com)

Here’s how asking prices are shaping Deadline activity (MLB.com)

Best trade candidates still available (MLB.com)

This outfielder is gaining ‘huge interest’ (MLB.com)

From ‘caveman’ swing to historic debut for Outman (MLB.com)

Detmers joins Koufax, Fiers with this rare feat (MLB.com)

Tracking every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)

These are the pitchers on Yanks’ radar (MLB.com)

Cubs’ price for Contreras still too high for Mets (report) (MLB.com)

The 10 strangest trades in MLB history (MLB.com)

Dodgers acquire reliever Chris Martin from Cubs (MLB.com)

