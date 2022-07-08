Good Morning San Diego - July 8, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Giants vs. Padres - Box Score - July 7, 2022 (ESPN.com)
LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – The Padres are Slumping Hard, So What Does That Tell Us? (NBC 7 San Diego)
MLB News
Yanks hang on at Fenway after JD slams Sox (MLB.com)
This pitcher just threw the fastest pitch of the year (MLB.com)
Altuve, Alvarez help All-Star case with game-changing homers (MLB.com)
Davis slams door on Fish after McCann’s 3-run HR (MLB.com)
Contreras ‘flushes’ rough start, shines in G1 win (MLB.com)
ASG Finals races heating up in NL infield, AL OF, DH (MLB.com)
Strider strikes out 9 Cards ... in 1st 3 innings (MLB.com)
Astros celebrate Boys & Girls Clubs at MMP (MLB.com)
Legendary scout Mike Brito dies at 87 (MLB.com)
Which 2 should join Acuña in NL OF? A debate (MLB.com)
Who’ll join Judge in AL OF? Experts make a case (MLB.com)
Pick your All-Star: Yordan vs. Shohei (MLB.com)
Who’s on first: Goldschmidt or Alonso? (MLB.com)
Loading comments...