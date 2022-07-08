Talking Friars Ep. 195: MLB Network’s Alanna Rizzo Talks Padres-Dodgers Rivalry, if Hosmer Should Be Traded

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I had the pleasure of talking with MLB Network’s Alanna Rizzo. We discussed how the MLB Draft Combine went, how the Padres can get on the same level as the Dodgers, where she believes Manny Machado stands in the NL MVP race, how much the Padres need to offer Joe Musgrove per year if they don’t want him testing free agency and if it’s worth it to trade Eric Hosmer before the deadline.

Feel free to leave your thoughts on the interview in the comments below!

NEW POD: MLBN’s @alannarizzo Talks Musgrove, if Hosmer Should Be Traded



-Manny=MVP?

-Is Padres vs Dodgers a rivalry?

-Unbiased opinion of City Connect jerseys (she didn't like the Dodgers ones)

-Much more!



