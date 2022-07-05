 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 193: Padres vs. Mariners Series Reaction

Another bad series for the Padres

By Ben Fadden
MLB: Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

I give you my thoughts on the San Diego Padres mini two game series at home against the Seattle Mariners. All aspects of the game on Monday were bad and Mike Clevinger took the mound on Wednesday.

