Talking Friars Ep. 193: Padres vs. Mariners Series Reaction

I give you my thoughts on the San Diego Padres mini two game series at home against the Seattle Mariners. All aspects of the game on Monday were bad and Mike Clevinger took the mound on Wednesday.

NEW POD: Padres vs. Mariners Series Reaction



-Hosmer continues to suck at first base

-It isn't a collapse...just a rough stretch

-Grisham's statcast numbers aren't pretty

-Abrams getting more comfortable



https://t.co/vtt1GpsPic

https://t.co/xlC1bV40Bm pic.twitter.com/QOjjuc4hXr — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) July 6, 2022

