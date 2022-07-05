 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - July 5, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Rodriguez’s HR, Raleigh’s 4 RBIs carry M’s past Padres 8-2 (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB power rankings: Not quite there yet (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

From 5 runs down, Yordan’s 444-ft walk-off HR caps comeback (MLB.com)

With game on the line, Adley makes his marquee moment (MLB.com)

‘That wasn’t just my hit’: Smith-Njigba indebted to inner circle (MLB.com)

Injuries: Soto, deGrom, Montas, Red Sox, Kimbrel (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Odorizzi activated; Paredes optioned (MLB.com)

Lauer caps best start since May by calling walk-off homer (MLB.com)

The best July 4 moments in baseball history (MLB.com)

Oneil Cruz had enough of this pickle (MLB.com)

Hendriks advocates for change after Highland Park parade shooting (MLB.com)

Álvarez notches RBI single in Triple-A debut (MLB.com)

Draft prospect Brooks Lee’s best coach was his dad (MLB.com)

Here’s our latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

