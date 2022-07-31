 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Friars Ep. 207: Padres hit 8 HR, win Twins series!

Plus, I give my trade deadline prediction!

By Ben Fadden
Minnesota Twins v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Padres couldn’t beat the lowly Tigers in Detroit but were able to knock off the AL Central leading Twins in a three game series at Petco Park! The trade deadline is less than 48 hours away and San Diego still needs offensive help despite hitting 8 home runs against Minnesota pitching.

