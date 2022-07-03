Padres Reacts survey results: Another bat would be a nice get for A.J. Preller

We asked, you answered. The outfield was the biggest concern in the annual question of what the Padres should focus on as their biggest need at the trade deadline.

The obvious need comes on the offensive side of things and the concerns over the bullpen weren’t great enough to edge out the necessity of adding to the outfield.

With Wil Myers still on the IL and Trent Grisham hitting under .200 with a below league average OPS+ of 79 entering Sunday, any power boost seems like it would help. It feels like it’s a guarantee that Preller will make some sort of move in the outfield. It’s just a matter of when.

This year’s trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2.