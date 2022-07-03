 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 192: Padres got embarrassed by the Dodgers

This series sucked. Plain and simple.

By Ben Fadden
Dodgers Padres at Dodger Stadium Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on the San Diego Padres series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. There wasn’t many things that went right. If the starting pitching pitched well, the offense didn’t show up and when the starting pitching struggled early, it felt like the game was over. Thank goodness the Padres won Sunday. Feel free to leave your thoughts on the series in the comments!

