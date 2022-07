Series preview: Padres host Twins for weekend set

Location: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: Bally Sports San Diego

The Padres are back in San Diego with a three-game set against the first-place Twins.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 6:40 p.m. PST

Joe Ryan vs. Blake Snell

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. PST

Sonny Gray vs. Joe Musgrove

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. PST

TBA vs. Sean Manaea

Projected Lineups

Twins

Luis Arraez (L) 1B Carlos Correa (R) SS Byron Buxton (R) DH Jorge Polanco (S) 2B Jose Miranda (R) 3B Alex Kirilloff (L) RF Kyle Garlick (R) LF Nick Gordon (L) CF Gary Sanchez (R) C

Padres