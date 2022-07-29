 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - July 29, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 29, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v New York Mets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres the favorites for Soto? Some execs think so (MLB.com)

RUMOR: Padres’ Juan Soto trade offer to Nationals, revealed (Clutch Points)

Padres Daily: Looking for the closer(s) (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Got questions about Soto sweepstakes? We’ve got answers (MLB.com)

Mancini’s inside-the-parker ricochets off OF’s face (MLB.com)

Cruz homers, but error a sign of room to improve (MLB.com)

Astros can’t solve A’s, take first sweep of ‘22 (MLB.com)

2 phenoms pulling away in ROY poll (MLB.com)

7 options for a bullpen arm at the Deadline (MLB.com)

Here’s when GMs think Deadline deals heat up (MLB.com)

Yankees get ‘boost of energy’ with deal for Benintendi (MLB.com)

SP deal, Gallo trade could be next for Yankees (MLB.com)

Where might Soto land? Let’s rank the contenders (MLB.com)

7 trades contenders need to make (MLB.com)

Dodgers have ‘looked at’ this All-Star (report) (MLB.com)

