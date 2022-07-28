Talking Friars Ep. 205: Dreaming about the Padres acquiring Shohei Ohtani

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I take a break from the San Diego Padres current roster to dream about what it would be like if Shohei Ohtani wore the brown and gold. Ken Rosenthal reported this morning that A.J. Preller “has checked in on the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani” so I wanted to see what a trade package would look like if the Angels decided to tear it down.

Follow Talking Friars on Twitter: @talkingfriars

Subscribe to the Talking Friars YouTube channel here for daily Padres content.

Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to talkingfriars@gmail.com. Please leave any requests to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Stay tuned for the Talking Friars podcast/YouTube show throughout the San Diego Padres season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner! Also remember that there is a pregame show and postgame reaction video on the Talking Friars YouTube page before and after every Padres game this season!