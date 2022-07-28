 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - July 28, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, July 28, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
San Diego Padres v New York Mets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Tigers get walk-off win against Taylor Rogers, Padres (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, possible targets, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2 (CBS Sports)

MLB News

Where might Soto land? Let’s rank the contenders (MLB.com)

‘Everybody is watching’: J-Rod hits game-winning HR (MLB.com)

Astros can’t solve A’s, take first sweep of ‘22 (MLB.com)

7 trades contenders need to make (MLB.com)

Blade stunner: Ball somehow stays fair on infield grass (MLB.com)

Yanks one of ‘hottest teams’ after these starters (report) (MLB.com)

Castillo, Montas interest heating up (MLB.com)

Red Sox facing big decisions as Trade Deadline approaches (MLB.com)

‘I’m not worried’: Trout dealing with long-term back issue (MLB.com)

Dodgers have ‘looked at’ this All-Star (report) (MLB.com)

Gorman to headline Cards’ package for Soto? (MLB.com)

Starter? CF? Assessing Phils’ needs ahead of Trade Deadline (MLB.com)

This team is a Deadline sleeper (MLB.com)

Teams with top prospects to trade (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...