Talking Friars Ep. 204: Padres lose Tigers series + we have a closer problem

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give my thoughts on the San Diego Padres last series of their road trip against the Detroit Tigers. Monday’s game was brutal, perhaps MacKenzie Gore’s injury affects A.J. Preller’s ability to trade for Juan Soto, Mike Clevinger is pitching like he did with Cleveland and it looks like the Padres might have to find a new closer.

