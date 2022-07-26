 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - July 26, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres v New York Mets Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Injuries & Moves: Tatis progressing, could take BP soon (MLB.com)

Padres Daily: Tatis hitting on field; RISPy business; shortening the starters; Hosmer’s hot house (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB Rumors: Exec Says San Diego Padres Favorites to Land LA Trade Target (Sports Illustrated)

San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers - Box Score - July 25, 2022 (ESPN.com)

MLB News

World Series draft: Picking October favorites (MLB.com)

Where execs think Soto will land (MLB.com)

Astros close in on best AL record with sweep of Mariners (MLB.com)

Are Red Sox heading toward Trade Deadline sale? (MLB.com)

Dombrowski on Deadline: ‘I don’t think we can just sit here’ (MLB.com)

Buehler takes important step in rehab (MLB.com)

MLBPA rejects International Draft proposal; QO remains (MLB.com)

Sanó returns from injury, bringing lineup questions (MLB.com)

Are these 2 teams the frontrunners for Soto? (MLB.com)

1 big factor that could impact Dodgers’ Deadline (MLB.com)

Tracking every Trade Deadline deal (MLB.com)

More From Gaslamp Ball

