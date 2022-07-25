Good Morning San Diego - July 25, 2022

San Diego Padres News
Padres Daily: Morejon’s blazing importance; Machado feels better; Voit plays along; Nola’s mask hits (San Diego Union-Tribune)
Minors: James Wood homers for Storm; Wil Myers continues El Paso rehab (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
David Ortiz enters Hall with a classic Papi speech (MLB.com)
Has a frontrunner for Soto emerged? (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Pressly comes off paternity list (MLB.com)
MadBum called Robles ‘a clown.’ Robles responds literally (MLB.com)
Keller making a habit of recording quality starts (MLB.com)
O’Neil takes his place among legends in Hall (MLB.com)
‘Legend of Nestor’ continues in hot shutout ‘W’ (MLB.com)
Duvall set for season-ending left wrist surgery (MLB.com)
Scorching Blue Jays get statement sweep, shake up playoff picture (MLB.com)
Miñoso’s long, impactful journey to Cooperstown (MLB.com)
Oliva’s legacy not just with Twins, but Minnesota (MLB.com)
Kaat takes his place in the hallowed Hall (MLB.com)
Bud Fowler takes his place among baseball’s immortals (MLB.com)
Worth the wait: Cooperstown parade returns after two years (MLB.com)
