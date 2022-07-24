Talking Friars Ep. 203: Padres win Mets series in the Big Apple

On the latest episode of Talking Friars, I give you my thoughts on how the San Diego Padres played against the New York Mets at Citi Field this weekend. It looks like Eric Hosmer and Trent Grisham needed to recharge their batteries, we’ve got some positive Fernando Tatis Jr. news, and the national spotlight was on the Friars on Sunday Night Baseball!

