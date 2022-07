Series preview: Padres start 2nd half vs. Mets

Location: Citi Field, Flushing, NY

TV: Bally Sports San Diego (Friday, Saturday), ESPN (Sunday)

Mets SB Nation Site: Amazin’ Avenue

The Padres face the Mets in a crucial three-game set to start the second half.

Here’s a look at what we can expect during the series:

Projected Starters

Friday, 4:10 p.m. PST

Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherzer

Saturday, 4:10 p.m. PST

Blake Snell vs. Chris Bassitt

Sunday, 4:08 p.m. PST

Joe Musgrove vs. Carlos Carrasco

Projected Lineups

San Diego Padres

Jurickson Profar (S) LF Jake Cronenworth (L) 2B Manny Machado (R) 3B Luke Voit (R) DH Ha-Seong Kim (R) SS Eric Hosmer (L) 1B Austin Nola (R) C Nomar Mazara (L) RF Esteury Ruiz (R) CF

New York Mets