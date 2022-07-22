 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good Morning San Diego - July 22, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, July 22, 2022.

By Jeremy Brener
San Diego Padres News

Column: Padres must try hard for Juan Soto, but many obstacles to overcome (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Column: Dodgers’ Trea Turner says of time with Padres, ‘hindsight’s 20-20’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres finish off 2022 draft class, turn attention to undrafted free agents (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres in serious discussions for Nationals’ Juan Soto (East Village Times)

Padres are a team without oomph. Is Juan Soto the solution? (The Athletic)

MLB News

Pujols honored to win Ali award for off-field work (ESPN.com)

Sources: Veteran lefty Keuchel DFA’d by D-backs (ESPN.com)

MLB All-Star Game viewership down from 2021 (ESPN.com)

MVP Stanton, Buxton lift AL to 9th ASG win in row (ESPN.com)

Minor leaguers make ‘a living wage,’ Manfred says (ESPN.com)

O’s draft 7-foot lefty, would be tallest MLBer ever (ESPN.com)

Simulated game for Mets P deGrom pushed back (ESPN.com)

Clark: Committed to staying on as MLBPA head (ESPN.com)

Every team’s outlook if Nats deal Soto (ESPN.com)

